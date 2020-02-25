Nicki Minaj’s fans think she announced pregnancy with a cryptic video; Check out

Nicki Minaj recently posted a cryptic video with her husband Kenneth Petty and her fans think she announced her pregnancy.

Nicki Minaj has sparked pregnancy rumours by posting a cryptic video on Instagram and her fans think it was Nicki’s way of announcing the good news. The 37-year-old singer posted a video on Instagram in which her husband Kenneth Petty (41) can be seen gently and lovingly rubbing her belly. The two appear to be flying on a private jet in the clip. While the singer did not add any caption to the post to confirm what exactly was going on in the video, her fans assumed it is a pregnancy announcement.

Shortly after the video was posted, Nicki’s fan started flooding her commented section and congratulating her. “CONGRATULATIONS beautiful, this is gonna be epic,” a fan wrote in the comment. “She pregnant 100%. No man rubs ur belly like that if his baby ain’t in it,” another fan wrote. “Congratulations you know we was waiting on this stop playing,” another commented. Meanwhile some fans were left confused and wanted the singer to confirm the news. “Does this mean what I think it means?” a fan asked. “I am not gonna get my hopes up for a lil Nicki or a jr... I am gonna wait until he/she lays their first tracks for a dope album,’ another fan commented.

Check out the post here:

While her video did manage to create quite a buzz on Instagram, this is not the first time the singer sparked pregnancy rumours because her husband was spotted rubbing her belly. The singer has stated in a few interviews that she is looking forward to starting a family with her husband. The two exchanged vows last year in October last year. Following her wedding, the singer took a break from the music industry.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nicki Minaj shows why she is the Twerking Queen in risqué NSFW video that leaves little to imagination

Credits :Instagram

Read More