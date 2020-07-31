  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty files a petition requesting to be present for Nicki’s upcoming childbirth

Pregnant Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has filed a petition for a judge to allow the musician to be present for Nicki’s upcoming childbirth. Kenneth Petty is currently serving time for failing to register as a sex offender in California.
16742 reads Mumbai
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty files a petition requesting to be present for Nicki’s upcoming childbirthNicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty files a petition requesting to be present for Nicki’s upcoming childbirth
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty wants to be there for his wife and their soon-to-be-born child. The 42-year-old husband of the 37-year-old Pink Friday singer, who is a registered sex offender, petitioned for a judge to change his conditions so that he can attend the birth of their child if it happens outside of his curfew hours, according to TMZ. Kenneth also requested to be able to travel with Nicki on business trips as her manager. He also stated in the court documents that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and pretrial services office are not against his requests.

 

“Kenneth‘s status as a sex offender stems from a 1995 New York conviction for first-degree attempted rape. Petty pled not guilty to failing to register as a sex offender, and a judge recently gave him permission to surf the web. Now, Kenneth‘s hoping to go 2-for-2 with the judge,” TMZ reports.

 

In June, Nicki confirmed that she got married to Kenneth late last year. During an interview with Lil Wayne on his Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music series Friday, the 37-year-old rapper opened up about married life with husband Kenneth Petty.

 

“I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is,” Nicki shared with Lil Wayne. Nicki and Kenneth, 42, got married back in October after more than a year of dating. “Even if you’re not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world,” Nicki said at the time.

 

ALSO READ: Nicki Minaj CONFIRMS pregnancy with a series of photos on Instagram: Overflowing with excitement & gratitude

Credits :TMZ, Getty Images, Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement