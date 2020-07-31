Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty files a petition requesting to be present for Nicki’s upcoming childbirth

Pregnant Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has filed a petition for a judge to allow the musician to be present for Nicki’s upcoming childbirth. Kenneth Petty is currently serving time for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty wants to be there for his wife and their soon-to-be-born child. The 42-year-old husband of the 37-year-old Pink Friday singer, who is a registered sex offender, petitioned for a judge to change his conditions so that he can attend the birth of their child if it happens outside of his curfew hours, according to TMZ. Kenneth also requested to be able to travel with Nicki on business trips as her manager. He also stated in the court documents that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and pretrial services office are not against his requests.

“Kenneth‘s status as a sex offender stems from a 1995 New York conviction for first-degree attempted rape. Petty pled not guilty to failing to register as a sex offender, and a judge recently gave him permission to surf the web. Now, Kenneth‘s hoping to go 2-for-2 with the judge,” TMZ reports.

In June, Nicki confirmed that she got married to Kenneth late last year. During an interview with Lil Wayne on his Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music series Friday, the 37-year-old rapper opened up about married life with husband Kenneth Petty.

“I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is,” Nicki shared with Lil Wayne. Nicki and Kenneth, 42, got married back in October after more than a year of dating. “Even if you’re not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world,” Nicki said at the time.

