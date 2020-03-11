Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty is registered as sex offender; Wendy Williams slams Nicki for marrying him

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been officially registered as sex offender and Nicki is being slammed for marrying him. Read on to know more.

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been officially registered as a sex offender in California. According to a report by Fox News, Petty’s mugshot and personal information is now listed in the California Megan's Law Database which is used to track sex offenders in the state. He was recently arrested for failing to register as an offender. The 41-year-old pleaded not guilty and was released on a USD 10,000 bond. Reportedly, the prosecutor wanted Petty to be placed on house arrest, but the judge permitted him to wear an ankle monitor.

Reacting to the news, American television host Wendy Williams slammed the 37-year-old rapper fro marrying Petty. Wendy asserted that Nicki has ruined her brand by marrying a “sex offender” and the people are never going to give her another chance. The host even directed her stuff to dig up all the dirt they could about Petty's legal history and stated that she will further discuss this issue in the next episode which is scheduled to air on March 11.

Last week, Nicki and Petty sparked pregnancy rumours after he posted a cryptic video on Instagram and her fans thought it was her way of announcing the good news. The singer posted a video on Instagram in which her husband can be seen gently and lovingly rubbing her belly. The two appear to be flying on a private jet in the clip. While the singer did not add any caption to the post to confirm what exactly was going on in the video, her fans assumed it is a pregnancy announcement and started congratulating the two. ALSO READ: Nicki Minaj's brother Jelani Maraj gets 25 years of life imprisonment for raping his stepdaughter

