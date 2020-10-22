Nicki Minaj shares first GLIMPSE of her newborn baby with Kenneth Petty; Calls him ‘my love’

Nicki Minaj recently shared the first glimpse of her son on Instagram. Scroll down to see the picture for yourself.

Nicki Minaj recently shared the very first look at her newborn son with husband Kenneth Petty. In the photo that she shared, we see her son’s tiny foot and her husband’s hand. “Happy Anniversary, my love,” Nicki posted in an anniversary post to her husband. You can see the photo embedded in the post below.

In case you missed it, Nicki announced the birth of her son at the end of last month. Back in July, the superstar rapper took Instagram by storm as she confirmed that she's pregnant with her first child. To announce the news: Nicki shared a series of bikini-clad photos of herself cradling her baby bump on the social media platform. The 37-year-old star captioned one of her posts, "#Preggers." Shortly after announcing her baby news, Minaj also thanked her fans for the good wishes, "love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," she captioned one of the photos from the series of pictures on her feed.

This is the rapper’s first child with husband Kenneth Petty, who she wed in October 2019 after more than a year of dating. Minaj has also previously tweeted that she was looking forward to becoming a mother and was willing to give up her career to achieve that dream. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness," Minaj previously confessed. "It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there, I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything." "I've decided to retire and have my family," she tweeted in September 2020. "I know you guys are happy now," she concluded.

