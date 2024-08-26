Nicki Minaj Sued By Superfan For $5 Million Over Alleged Slander, Rapper's Attorney Claims Harassment

Nicki Minaj is being sued by a superfan who claims the rapper publicly slandered his reputation.

According to the Daily Mail, Tameer Peak, a 28-year-old admirer of Minaj, has filed a lawsuit against the rap superstar in Los Angeles Superior Court. He is seeking $5 million for “reputational harm, emotional distress, and financial loss.”

The Newark, NJ resident alleges that the 41-year-old hip-hop star called him a “paid mole sent to sabotage her” in 2017. In the lawsuit, Peak describes an alleged incident where Minaj invited him to her hotel and then “embarrassed him in front of 100K viewers.” Additionally, Peak claims that in 2020, Kenneth Petty, Minaj’s husband, allegedly “battered him” during a Super Bowl LIV event.

Peak also alleges that Minaj implied he was on welfare and called him “one sandwich short of a picnic.” As a devoted fan of Minaj for 15 years, Peak asserts that she labeled him a "stalker" who made false claims about working for her.

According to the aforecited UK publication, Peak is known for being litigious, with two pending lawsuits against NYPD officers and one defamation lawsuit against an X user named Cabria Nelson.

Minaj, meanwhile, recently settled a legal action against a blogger who made defamatory comments about her. According to court documents obtained by XXL on August 17, Nicki reached a settlement with internet personality Marley Green, better known as Nosey Heaux, whom she initially sued in September 2022. Green allegedly called Minaj a “cokehead,” an accusation she acknowledged and admitted to in the agreement. She apologized for the false statements and promised not to make future false claims against Minaj.

Regarding Nicki’s latest legal trouble, her attorney, Judd Burstein, told TMZ that Peak has been harassing Minaj for years on social media before attempting to financially exploit her with his lawsuit. Burstein added that Peak will “regret having gone down this disreputable road when he is forced to pay her legal fees as required by California law.”

