Nicki Minaj Sued For Assault And Battery By Former Tour Manager Brandon Garrett

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to assault.

Nicki Minaj, the Grammy-nominated rapper, has been sued for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress by her former tour manager, Brandon Garrett. The lawsuit, filed on January 3, 2025, in Los Angeles Superior Court, details an alleged confrontation between Minaj and Garrett during her Pink Friday 2 tour in April 2024.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ and Variety, the incident occurred backstage at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on April 21, 2024, after Minaj's concert.

Garrett alleges he was called to Minaj's dressing room by her head of security, Larry Dathan. The room reportedly included eight staff members, including Luke Montgomery, who was responsible for tasks such as setting up dressing rooms, hotel rooms, and tour buses.

During the meeting, Nicki Minaj allegedly was frustrated about staff roles and responsibilities. She reportedly asked Montgomery to explain his tasks. When Montgomery mentioned handling various errands, including picking up prescriptions for Minaj, she allegedly became upset.

Garrett claims Minaj then turned her anger toward him, accusing him of delegating prescription pickups to Montgomery. According to the complaint, Minaj yelled, “Are you f------ crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your f------ mind. If my husband [Kenneth Petty] were here, he would knock out your f------ teeth. You're a dead man walking."

The lawsuit further alleges that Minaj open-handedly struck Garrett on the right side of his face, causing his head to swing backward and his hat to fall off.

He also claims that she hit his wrist, leaving it throbbing. Garrett stated he locked himself in a bathroom for hours after the altercation and was later informed via text that he was not needed for the next tour stop.

Garrett filed an official police report in Detroit and is now seeking punitive, exemplary, and general damages.

Minaj’s lawyer, Judd Burstein, responded to the claims, stating that no official complaint had been served at the time. Burstein told TMZ, “If the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex-assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor.”

This lawsuit adds to the scrutiny faced by Minaj, who is known for her strong public persona. The allegations come during her Pink Friday 2 tour, one of the most anticipated events of her career. The case is still in its early stages, with no trial date set.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

