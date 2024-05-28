Nicki Minaj Warns To Fire Her Pink Friday 2 World Tour DJ After He Signs A Fan’s Chest; READ

Nicki Minaj, 41 who is known for being a talented rapper often hits the headlines for major controversies. The rapper never shies away from expressing her bold opinions and firing back at people.

The Beez In The Trap rapper sparked controversy as she publicly threatened to fire her Pink Friday 2 World Tour DJ during her Pink Friday World Tour DJ. Her tour DJ is none other than DJ Boof. Check out why she threatened to fire him.

Nicki Minaj threatens to fire DJ Boof

DJ took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him signing a fan's chest. He wrote the caption saying, “I’m really famous,” adding, “They asked me to sign their boobs.” He also added laughing emojis.

This picture was shared on X and the No Frauds rapper retweeted the post. She wrote under the image, “I promise I’ll fire him if I EVAHHHHH see this again. Df.”

I promise I’ll fire him if I EVAHHHHH see this again. Df https://t.co/peqSC5sINm — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2024

According to Page Six, many of the X users expressed that she is also known to do the same thing to her fans. An X user wrote, “Not the Queen wanting to be the only one signing boobs lol. We love Boof chillll Queen lol.” another user wrote, “Not him stealing your trend… and not giving you credit.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Many fans of the rapper simply reacted by sharing GIFS and images which spoke volumes about their opinion on the situation. Most of them were in favor of DJ Boof.

Know more about DJ Boof and Nicki Minaj’s arrest

Before his gig with the 41-year-old rapper, he famously worked as a DJ on The Wendy Williams Show.

After this controversy, there was no direct reaction from the DJ. However, as per the outlet, he took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Growing up I used to want to be famous but we all know you can be famously broke.”

This incident comes after Minaj was arrested on Saturday for allegedly possessing drugs. She was under the suspicion of carrying more drugs. She was arrested at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. As per the outlet, Minaj later claimed on X that the drugs belonged to her security.

Because of her arrest, Minaj had to cancel her scheduled concert in Manchester, on Saturday. She later shared a post on X, where she revealed her side of the story. Check out the post.

Thank you to everyone who prayed for me today. May God cover you & all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination.



Barbz, I’m @ the stock exchange hotel in #Manchester I arrived a little over an hour ago.

After sitting in a jail cell for 5-6 hours, my… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2024

ALSO READ: Who Are All The Men In The Kardashian-Jenner Family? Fathers, Brothers, Sons And Cousins Explored