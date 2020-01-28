Nicki Minaj's brother Jelani Maraj gets 25 years of life imprisonment for raping his stepdaughter

Nicki Minaj's brother Jelani Maraj is sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter.

Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj has been sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars for raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter. Two years after his conviction for child rape, the 40-year-old was back in a Long Island courtroom on January 27, where he was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice. After a lengthy trial that went on for about a month, Maraj was found guilty of predatory sexual assault on a child and endangering her welfare. He was first arrested in connection with this case back in 2015.

During the judicial process, the judge specifically asserted that he Maraj raped his step daughter over and over again when she was 11 years old, People reported. In 2017, the girl came forward and told the court that he repeatedly raped her between April and November of 2015. She claimed that he assaulted her at their home while her mother was at work. She also mentioned that Maraj would threaten her and slap her if she tried to refuse his sexual advances.

The girl also revealed that one time her brother walked in right before Maraj was planning on abusing her and she told her sibling to keep quite or Maraj would separate them from their mother. The boy reportedly told a child protection worker was he saw that day. Maraj, however, denied the allegations. His lawyers claimed that the girl’s mother was making it all up to extort USD 25 Million from him. Nicki Minaj has never commented publically on her brother’s case.

