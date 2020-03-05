Nicki Minaj's hubby Kenneth Petty arrested for failing to register as sex offender; may face 10 yrs in prison

According to a report in TMZ, Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, was arrested and taken into custody by US Marshals. Read the details below.

Rapper Nicki Minaj's husband seems to have run into some serious law and order issues as he was arrested on Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender. According to a report in TMZ, Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, was arrested and taken into custody by US Marshals. However, he appeared in court later on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. While the court wanted to put Petty under house arrest, his attorney defended it on various grounds and now Petty will have to roam around with an ankle monitor.

Not just that, Petty's passport has also been seized and his travel is limited to Southern California. He also cannot consume drugs in any form and this includes marijuana from legal dispensaries in Los Angeles. So what actually happened? As per TMZ, back in 2019, Petty was pulled up by Beverly Hill cops who discovered that he was a registered sex offender in New York. However, he had failed to register as a sex offender in California when he moved in July 2019.

The District Attorney has now charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. If Petty is found guilty and convicted, he may be sentenced to 10 years in prison. This won't be the first time. Back in 1995, Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape and served almost four years in New York state prison.

Nicki, who sealed the deal with Petty in 2019, is yet to comment on the matter.

