Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty pleads GUILTY for failing to register as a sex offender

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj's husband, pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California, according to court records as per Fox News. According to court papers released on Thursday, Petty originally pleaded not guilty to the single-count charge but subsequently altered his plea. He is set to be sentenced in January.

However, the allegation against Petty comes from his failure to register as a sex offender when he relocated to California in 2019. Petty was convicted of attempted rape in New York in 1995, more than two decades before he married Minaj, following an encounter with a 16-year-old female in September 1994. According to prisoner records, he spent around four and a half years in prison. As part of his sentence, he must register as a sex offender anytime he moves.

Meanwhile, the punishment hearing for Petty's registration failure is set on January 24. According to the prosecution, he faces a potential 10-year federal prison term, a lifetime of supervised release, and a USD 250,000 fine, or double the gross damage caused by the crime. Petty, on the other hand, may face as low as five years of supervised release and a USD 100 court assessment charge if he gets the minimum term.

Interestingly, after fans questioned why she would date a registered sex offender, the “Anaconda” rapper previously defended her husband. “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship,” Minaj replied to a fan via Instagram in December 2018, shortly after going public with the pair’s romance. “But go awf, Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

ALSO READ:Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty being sued by sexual assault victim; Here's why