Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to house arrest, probation for not registering as sex offender

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to three years probation and a year in house arrest after failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles as per reports. Kenneth pleaded guilty back in September to failing to register as a sex offender although, after multiple postponements has now been ordered to pay a USD 55,000 fine.

According to Page Six, Petty was arrested in March 2020 after he was ordered to register as a sex offender in California in November 2019 and failed to do so. Before beginning his relationship with Minaj, he was convicted of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in 1994 and was required by law to register as a sex offender in New York. Although Petty moved out of the state in October 2019 after marrying Minaj and failed to do the same.

As per reports, Kenneth was previously also pulled over by Beverly Hills police back in November 2019, who discovered he was a registered sex offender in New York but had not registered in California and was arrested for the same. Petty was then released on a USD 20,000 bond, and charged for failing to register as a sex offender.

Nicki Minaj has defended her husband over the years and also addressed it on Instagram once in 2018 and wrote, "He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf, [sic] internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life" relating to Petty's offence.

ALSO READ: Nicki Minaj REVEALS skipping Met Gala because of vaccination requirement; Read tweet