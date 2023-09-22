Nicki Minaj’s husband placed under house arrest for threats against Cardi B’s husband and rapper Offset

Trigger Warning: Mention of sexual assault

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj's husband, has been ordered to serve 120 days of home detention as a consequence of his probation violation. This violation comes from his posting of online content that appeared to contain threats directed at the rapper Offset. In a court order filed in the Central District of California, Petty was instructed to undergo home monitoring due to his involvement in recorded videos containing threatening language towards a specific individual, identified as Offset, and his association with someone with a criminal record. These threats were posted on social media on September 16.

Probation violation and past offenses

Kenneth Petty faced a three-year probation sentence in July 2022 after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California in 2020. His criminal history includes a 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl, which led to a four-year prison sentence in New York. These prior convictions and probation placed Petty under heightened scrutiny by the legal system.

Threats aimed at Offset and background on the feud

In the viral video clip from September 16, Petty and his associates are seen outside a New York City hotel, allegedly where Offset was staying. Among the menacing comments captured in the video, Petty is heard saying, "Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral, pu*sy!" In response to these threats, Offset downplayed the situation on his social media, dismissing Petty's actions with humor and implying financial struggles on Petty's part, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It's worth noting that Offset, formerly a member of the Atlanta rap group Migos, is married to rapper Cardi B. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been embroiled in a longstanding feud, marked by a physical altercation during the Harper's Bazaar Icons party at New York Fashion Week in September 2018. Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, capturing Cardi B's aggressive actions toward Minaj during the event.

