Nicki Minaj's husband's alleged rape victim SPEAKS OUT; Says 'I’m tired of being afraid'

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

The woman who accused Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape spoke out in her first TV interview. Jennifer Hough appeared on "The Real" on Wednesday, telling hosts Garcelle Beauvais and Adrienne Houghton, "I'm tired of being afraid," before claiming that both Minaj, 38, and Petty, 43, attempted to buy her silence.

According to Page Six Hough said that the "Super Bass" rapper previously approached her "in regards to helping her, helping them in this situation," but that she began to get "threats" after saying "no to every offer." “The last incident was when one of their associates put USD 20,000 on my lap,” Hough claimed. “And I still kept saying no. The last message I received was that I should have taken the money because they’re going to use that money to put on my head.”

However, Hough accused the high-profile couple of witness intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, harassment, assault, battery, sexual assault, and sexual harassment in a lawsuit obtained by Page Six and filed last month in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York. According to the lawsuit, Minaj and her accomplices reportedly offered Hough and members of her family multiple financial payments of up to USD 500,000 to induce the accuser to retract her claim.

Meanwhile, Hough also recounted the alleged rape, which she said occurred on September 16, 1994, while she was still in high school, in the emotional interview. She said that Petty approached her at a bus stop, grabbed a knife from his pocket, put it to her back, and brought her to a neighboring home where he raped her. However, she was able to flee, and when she got to school, she informed security of what had supposedly occurred. Petty was arrested and brought to the hospital that day.

ALSO READ:Nicki Minaj REVEALS skipping Met Gala because of vaccination requirement; Read tweet

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.