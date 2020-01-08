Nicki Minaj's Madame Tussauds wax figure fails to impress her fans; Say, 'Go back and do it again'

Nicki Minaj's latest Madame Tussauds wax figure which was unveiled in Germany has failed to impress her fans. Read on to know more.

While Madame Tussauds is known for creating amazing life-like wax figures of celebrities, it’s latest Nicki Minaj was figure is raising eyebrows for all the wrong reasons. The statues created by Madame Tussauds are mostly praised for being remarkably similar to their famous real-life counterparts, however, its latest creation failed to impress the fans. On January 7, Madame Tussauds unveiled its latest wax figure of American rapper Nicki Minaj in Berlin, Germany. Inspired by the rapper’s 2014 music video Anaconda, the figure has been dressed in a gold chained bra and high-waisted black underwear.

Although the dress looks exactly similar to the one that Nicki wears in the video, the rest statue did not go down well with the rapper’s fans who thought it looked nothing like Nicki. Shortly after the images of the figure was released on social media, people started tweeting about how it did not resemble the rapper at all. “Nah, Madame Tussauds. Y'all usually do better than this. Go back and do Nicki's over again,” a tweet read. “Um. So Madame Tussaud’s couldn’t apparently get her likeness right, so they went for the distant cousin instead: Nicole Menage a trois,” a fan tweeted. “GN to everybody except for them n*** who work for Madame Tussaud’s. They know Nicki don’t look like that,” quipped. “Madame Tussaud did not have to do Nicki so dirty omg,” another fan wrote.

the new Nicki Minaj wax figure in Berlin isn't...great... pic.twitter.com/zKNythVOMo — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 7, 2020

Nah, Madame Tussauds. Y'all usually do better than this. Go back and do Nicki's over again. — Storm's Baby Daddy (@Wakandan_Knight) January 8, 2020

Madame Tussaud did not have to do Nicki so dirty omg — Chelsea Cavagnaro (@chelcavagnaro) January 8, 2020

GN to everybody except for them niggas who work for Madame Tussaud’s. They know Nicki don’t look like that — Mekhi Sicer (@__koolass) January 8, 2020

Um. So Madame Tussaud’s couldn’t apparently get her likeness right, so they went for the distant cousin instead: Nicole Menage a trois https://t.co/dQd6NyHloS — Nik Zik (@newyawkaa) January 8, 2020

This is not the first time one of Madame Tussauds’ wax figures ended up disappointing the fans. Last year in May, the brand, owned by wax sculptor Marie Tussaud unveiled it its Ariana Grande figure and the fans instantly rejected it. “This is NOT ARI,” a fan tweeted. “Nothing against the work, but that's really bad,” another fan wrote. “Ari deserved better,” wrote another.

