Nicki Minaj's new neighbors sign petition so her family doesn't move into the neighborhood; Here's why

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are facing issues with their move to Hidden Hills. Petty, who is a convicted sex offender, is not welcomed by the current residents of their neighbors to be in California. A petition that was started to stop the couple from moving into the neighborhood has now received more than eight hundred signatures.

Petition against Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty

According to TMZ, residents of Hidden Hills in California aren’t too thrilled with the prospect of Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, moving into their neighborhood. Kenneth, who Nicki shares a son with, is a convicted sex offender. The couple is set to make the move into the neighborhood after they bought a $ 19.5 million estate back in December.

The petition started by a resident called Beverly Bardan has earned over 862 signatures. The petition points to the fact that Petty is a convicted felon and a registered sex offender. Petty was convicted for attempting to rape someone back in 1995 in New York City. Kenneth has spent 4 years in jail for the same. Kenneth recently filed legal documents to change his address on Megan's Law website. The rapper’s husband is currently on home detention for not registering himself as a sex offender in California.

What is the petition about?

The reason behind the petition is petition is to stop Nicki and her husband from moving into the Hidden Hills. Kenneth’s presence in the neighborhood would reduce the home values and raise safety concerns. Beverly, who started the petition, wants to alert the neighbors about Petty’s past crimes and encourage them to sign. According to Beverly, “The Petty couple moving in would lead to appraisal value of our homes to go DOWN due to safety concerns.” The resident adds, “It would lead to children and women being a target.”

The reason behind it is to “SHOW that you are against sex offenders in our Hidden Hills neighborhood!" The petition named "SAY NO TO SEX OFFENDERS IN HIDDEN HILLS," started with 100 signatures but has recently gained 862 signatures. Celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner, plus Will and Jada Smith, have homes in the neighborhood.

Nicki Minaj married Kenneth Petty in October 2019. The couple shares a son whose name has not been disclosed. The child, who Nicki often addresses as “Papa Bear,” was born on September 30, 2022

