Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour Second Amsterdam Date Canceled After Reports Claim She Possessed Marijuana

Nicki Minaj’s June 2 show at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on June 2nd will not proceed, announced Dutch promoter Mojo on its website. "Due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday, June 2 at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam will no longer take place," the official statement read.

All tickets will be refunded at the point of sale.

Nicki Minaj detained for alleged marijuana possession

On May 25, the rap icon was detained while leaving Amsterdam after the tour's kickoff. She was live on Instagram at that time. Dutch authorities claimed the rapper had marijuana in her luggage, which she denied on social media. Notwithstanding her denial, a police car took her away and kept her from going to Manchester for that night's show.

"I’m not carrying drugs. I’m not going in there, I need a lawyer present. I need a lawyer present now," she exclaimed as she protested on Instagram Live. A police officer told her that they needed to go to a police station and assured her that they would help until they reached their next concert in Manchester, "Where am I going? What am I doing? Oh, so I’m under arrest? Under arrest for what?" Nicki retorted.



She has not commented on the cancellation of the Amsterdam show.

She performed in a rescheduled show in Manchester and then went ahead with concerts in Birmingham, London and Glasgow following this incident. From there, she is expected to continue with this weekend’s event in Paris France before heading to Germany and Poland.

The US rapper was detained at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport and fined after authorities reported finding "dozens of joints in her luggage." Eventually, Nicki Minaj simply called it 'disgusting' after alluding to racial discrimination as a possible factor.



Following the incident, Minaj's latest concert in Amsterdam has been canceled. The promoter cited "the events of last week" as the reason for the cancellation. While in Europe, specifically Amsterdam for the commencement of her European tour; she was arrested by military police leading to a delay and forcing her to postpone the impending performance in Manchester that day.

