Nicki Nicole's Ambiguous IG Story Hints At Split from Peso Pluma, Writes 'Respect Is A Necessary Part Of Love'

Nicki Nicole has sent shockwaves through social media with a cryptic message on her Instagram story, hinting at potential turbulence in her romance with Mexican singer Peso Pluma.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Feb 14, 2024  |  08:26 AM IST |  2.8K
Instagram
Nicki Nicole and Peso Pluma (Instagram)

No love without respect! It looks like Nicki Nicole has her priorities in place when it comes to love and relationships. The Argentinian singer and songwriter seems to have broken up with her boyfriend, Mexican singer Peso Pluma, right before Valentine's Day after he was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman in Las Vegas during the Super Bowl weekend. 

In a candid Instagram story on Tuesday, Nicole shared her thoughts on how respect is a necessary part of love, and when there is no respect she leaves. Fans speculate this could be the Intoxicao singers’ break-up confirmation with Pluma. 

Nicki Nicole Instagram Story

Have Nicki Nicole and Peso Pluma broken up? The unfolding of recent events suggests so! 

While Pluma is yet to comment on the viral videos of him holding hands with a mystery woman in Vegas, Nicki Nicole has pretty much made it clear that she has nothing to do with the Grammy-winning artist anymore. On Tuesday, Nicki took to her Instagram story to share a text message to her fans on how love and respect go hand in hand, and when the latter is absent from a relationship, she leaves, thus seemingly confirming her breakup with Peso Pluma.

Related Stories

Dominique Dunne's Tragic Death: Charles Wessler Unveils New Details
entertainment
Dominique Dunne's Tragic Death: Charles Wessler Unveils New Details
Cher Denied Temporary Conservatorship In Latest Hearing Over Son Elijah Blue Allman: DEETS
entertainment
Cher Denied Temporary Conservatorship In Latest Hearing Over Son Elijah Blue Allman: DEETS

“Respect is a necessary part of love. What you love, you respect. What you respect, you take care of. When you're not taken care of and when there's no respect, I will not stay there. From there I’ll leave,” the aforementioned Instagram story read. 

Advertisement

Nicki concluded the message by thanking her fans for their support. “With so much pain, know that I found out the way you all did.” 

Nicki Nicole and Peso Pluma - A look back at their short-lived romance 

Nicki Nicole and Peso Plum at the 2024 Grammys (Instagram)

Nicki and Pluma’s latest public outing as a couple was at the 2024 Grammys. The musicians walked the red carpet and posed for pictures together. Nicki supported Pluma at the Grammys, as his album GÉNESIS was nominated for best música Mexicana album, which he ended up taking the award home for. 

The duo had confirmed their relationship in November 2023, months after fans first speculated that they were an item. At that time, Nicki brought out Peso Pluma, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, at her Mexico City concert for a joint performance of their hit collaboration Por Las Noches — Remix. Once the performance was over, Peso thanked Nicki for inviting him for a performance with a smooch, to which she responded, “Thank you for coming, love!”

“I love you, my love!” Peso said, before stealing another kiss. 

Rumors of Nicki Nicole and Peso Pluma being romantically involved first made headlines in early 2023 after the duo collaborated on Por Las Noches, which came out in February 2023. The pair were later spotted together at Disneyland and a soccer game in July and September respectively. 

ALSO READ: Damsel Trailer Out: Millie Bobby Brown Battles A Dragon To Become Her Own Savior In Upcoming Netflix Film

Advertisement

FAQ

Have Nicki Nicole and Peso Pluma officially broken up?
While there hasn't been an official statement from either party, recent events and social media posts from Nicki Nicole suggest that their relationship might be in trouble.
How long were Nicki Nicole and Peso Pluma together?
The exact duration of their relationship is unclear, but they confirmed their romance in November 2023, following months of speculation sparked by their collaborations and public appearances together.
What is Peso Pluma's real name?
Peso Pluma's real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles