Nickyanka or Prick? Nick Jonas reveals the ship name he likes as opposed to wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra remain divided over their ship name and guess which one out of Nickyanka and Prick is the singer's favourite.

Nick Jonas and are a globally known couple and have fans all over the world. After the duo decided to tie the knot back in 2018, fans have tried their best to come up with creative ship names aka couple names for the duo. It has been a common practice among internet fandoms to come up with a couple name which is an amalgamation of both celebrity names. On his recent appearance for The Graham Norton Show, Nick revealed the ship name that he likes.

To promote his new album Spaceman, the singer appeared on Graham Norton's talk show and was asked if Priyanka's choice of ship name was picked up by their fans. Jonas who remained unconvinced with Priyanka's choice of 'Prick' (Priyanka + Nick) stated that he liked Nickyanka better. Earlier it was Chopra who revealed on the Jimmy Fallon show that she liked the ship name Prick.

Well, whether it's Nickyanka or Prick, the duo is one adorable couple. Nick recently dedicated his new album Spaceman to his wife Priyanka and stated that it was sort of a love letter to her. The singer revealed how the couple's long-distance relationship amid the pandemic due to her being away for work commitments, inspired him to write new music especially about the longing for love and missing loved ones. We have to say, the couple has been extra productive amid the pandemic what with Jonas churning out a new album and Chopra releasing her memoir.

Speaking to Apple Music, Nick revealed how his music made Priyanka happy. He said, "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

Spaceman released on March 12 and till now has had two music videos released. The video of the title track of the album is also known to have a cameo by Priyanka Chopra. The second music video to release was This Is Heaven, a love ballad with an 80s vibe that has Nick continuing further the journey from his Spaceman video.

