Nicola Coughlan Speaks About Challenges Of Filming Intimate Scenes In Bridgerton

Bridgerton Season 3 debut has left fans in awe of this new romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. But Nicola Coughlan, who plays the unassuming wallflower Penelope in the show, has revealed what it had been like to film the intimate scenes, especially when the job was to depict a character who has not “kissed someone before.”

Nicola Coughlan speaks on Penelope and Colin's romance

While speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Coughlan revealed what the real challenges were when it came to Penelope’s character, who “doesn't know what sex is.” “Even when we had the first kiss, they had to say to me, ‘You can't seem like you kissed someone before,’” the actress revealed to the outlet. Details like hand placements would often feel too mature for Penelope’s characters, so Coughlan would have to tone it down eventually.

This season, Penelope romances Colin Bridgerton, the third Bridgerton sibling who has been childhood friends with the former. While Penelope is shown to have had romantic affection towards Colin, he never reciprocated the feelings. Season 3 explores this newfound romantic arc between the two, as well as Penelope's self-discovery and a certain hidden identity.

For Luke Newton, the magnificent Colin Bridgerton who has returned from travelling to make an appearance in his sister Francesca’s societal debut, shares his experiences with PEOPLE. As per him, the goal was to keep things authentic between the characters. “We just wanted to honor that because people have a lot of love for their relationship, and we wanted to keep it really true to that,” he told the outlet.

Bridgerton's intimate scenes

The actors would often have discussions with the showrunners and intimacy coordinators about the scenes, therefore portraying the characters with much accuracy. Shining light on the notorious intimate scenes, Coughlan says that the scenes unfold in a very natural and real manner, therefore being a highlight this season. “In those intimate moments, they find moments to laugh and you see them figuring it out and doing it together, and I love it,” she adds.

Season 3 will be rolled out on Netflix in two parts. The first part, which includes the first four episodes, is up for streaming, while part 2 drops on June 13.

