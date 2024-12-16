Nicola Coughlan Reveals Her Mother’s Reaction To Intimate Scenes In Bridgerton; READ

The thing about Bridgerton is that no one can deny the way it makes our hearts beat faster when they present their intimate scenes in the storyline because they are very creatively shot and written. But it appears that some people—parents of the show’s actors—to be specific, Nicola Coughlan’s mother, were not too happy with those scenes.

Coughlan talked about it when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show (December 13, Friday episode). The actress mentioned realizing that she was 35 when she filmed the season and that she had never played an “adult.” She questioned herself, “How do I do this?”

She added that in the first two seasons of Bridgerton, she appeared a lot like, “SpongeBob SquarePants, very curly, ginger (hair), yellow dress, sort of a tent situation going on.” Coughlan said that then it was “weird” having to portray the romantic lead and that knowing that was all because it's a “sexy” series.

The actress shared that many things that were sexy occurred in that, and she came to the realization that she was going to have to perform the intimate things, and she was like, “Right.”

She further talked about the not-so-good reaction from her mother after she watched those scenes of the actress. Coughlan stated that her mom was very “mad “at her about those scenes as if they were her “fault,” so she did not end up going to the screening with her.

It is very apparent that if not the actress’s mother, the other global audience truly liked what they saw on their screens. May that be the romantic chemistry between Rene Jean Paige and Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Baily and Simone Ashley, or Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.

The people on the internet can't help but swoon over the show’s thirsty and romantic moments' edits on their feeds.

