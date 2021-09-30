Nicola Coughlan REVEALS Kim Kardashian has a 'Bridgerton WhatsApp group' and has watched the show six times

There's no denying that when it comes to Bridgerton, Kim Kardashian is one big fan. The SKIMS founder had expressed her love for the show on multiple occasions and recently, the show's star Nicola Coughlan revealed what level of a super fan Kim is during an interaction for Netflix. While addressing how the show has received love from celebrity fans as well, Coughlan opened up about becoming friends with Kim Kardashian.

Revealing how Kim has been keeping herself busy till the second season of the show releases, Nicola stated that the duo often chat and she's always quizzing her about the show. Talking about forming a close bond with Kim and referring to her as "close personal friend", Coughlan said, "We have been messaging and she's been asking about the show and what's been happening and she's so nice."

Adding further about how obsessed Kim has gotten with the world of Bridgerton, Nicola revealed, "She has a 'Bridgerton' WhatsApp group. She's seen it six times or something. Lady Kardashian of Calabasas."

The title of Lady Kardashian of Calabasas was given to Kim by Nicola after their first viral interaction on Twitter. Kardashian's connection with Bridgerton is even more special considering it has been maintained that the show's Featherington sisters were inspired by Kim and Kardashian-Jenner siblings.

After watching the first season of the Netflix show, Kim had famously shared an Instagram story stating that she was "not ok." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had also strongly reacted to the news of the show's lead star, Rege-Jean Page aka the Duke of Hastings' exit and wrote in her Instagram story, "What is happening!!??? How can this be?", echoing the sentiments of several fans who were left heartbroken over it.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton alum Nicola Coughlan reveals WHY creators shot 2 endings for S1; Drops HINTS about S2 character