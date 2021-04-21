Nicola Coughlan REVEALS Kim Kardashian's Bridgerton connect; Latter freaks out calling herself 'Corset Queen'

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan revealed in a tweet that Kim Kardashian's famous family "were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons."

Bridgerton fans are well aware of Kim Kardashian being the ultimate stan of the addictive Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor series. Now, the 40-year-old reality star has a reason to rejoice thanks to an interesting revelation by Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Taking to Twitter, Nicola disclosed that Kim's famous family were the inspiration behind the Featheringtons.

"As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this," Coughlan tweeted to which, after just an hour's time, Kardashian ecstatically replied, "WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!"

Sharing another tidbit, Nicola tweeted back, "Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!," along with three red heart emojis to which, Kim had a special Bridgerton style request to make along with an apt nickname possibility.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted back, "OMG I’m gonna faint!!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen!!!," along with a wink emoji. "Why of course, Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas! Lady Whistledown is happy to declare you the season’s true incomparable," the 34-year-old actress responded.

Check out Nicola Coughlan and Kim Kardashian's exciting Bridgerton tweet exchange below:

Giving fans hope of a possible Kim Kardashian epic cameo in Bridgerton Season 2, Netflix's official Twitter account tweeted to the reality star, "Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it -- I'll see what I can do!"

Kim Featherington, ftw!

