Nicola Coughlan Reveals She Pulled A Hilarious Prank On Bridgerton Co-Star Luke Newton; See Here

Nicola Coughlan is quite the prankster. With the premiere of the awaited Bridgerton Season 3, the actress recalled one of her best moments from behind the scenes. Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, left her co-star Luke Newton in a muddle with a prank she had been planning to do for years on the sets of the Netflix hit series.

The Bridgerton star had recently learned about Newton’s boy band past and had cooked up a plan to prank him with one of his songs. However, the actress shared that she had never been so nervous whereas Newtown already felt an energy shift moments before the hilarious prank.

Nicola Coughlan got Luke Newton with a boy band prank

The 37-year-old actress shared her best memory from the behind-the-scenes of filming Bridgerton Season 3, and it had to be one with her on-screen love interest, Luke Newton. Nicola Coughlan recounted a fun prank she pulled on the actor, who plays the third Bridgerton child Colin, during a dance sequence where he is expected to interrupt the ball.

"I had for years wanted to do this prank on him where he comes in to do a dance and instead of the music for the show playing, it would be his song from his boy band, but it took so much planning, it was insane," the Irish actress said in an exclusive interview with People on Thursday, May 16. Coughlan revealed that she had found out only a few years ago that Newton was in a boy band, which she also described as the "best thing ever."

Although, a lot of planning and plotting went behind the big prank that required most of the cast and crew to be in sync with Coughlan’s plan. “I remember we knew what take it was going to happen on, the cameras were set up to turn to be on him, but it was so cute,” the Derry Girls star said in a joint interview with Luke Newton. Detailing the moment, Coughlan said that as Newton interrupted the dance and everyone was ready to start the sequence, his boy band song started blasting on the speakers, as she mimicked his confused expression.

The 31-year-old actor was a member of the Sussex-based band, South 4, formed with three other members Oli Evans, Joel Baylis, and Henry Tredinnick, after they met at Brits School. They reportedly signed a $1.3 million record contract in 2012, dubbed as Sussex’s answer to One Direction, per Bustle.

What was Luke Newton’s reaction to the prank?

Taken aback by the prank, the Disney alum disclosed that he had already felt the energy shift on the set with people looking at him over their shoulders. Since he was clueless about the impending escapade, Newton conjectured people were worried about his dance performance.

“It was so strange because I could feel it like a weird energy…I was like, are people nervous about me doing this dance? Because I'm absolutely fine, we'll get through it,” The Cut actor recapitulated.

The leading couple of the new season jointly agreed that the ball scene will “always” remain etched with the memorable prank.

The first part of Bridgerton Season 3 premiered on Thursday, May 16, and is available to stream on Netflix.

