Actress Nicola Coughlan recently talked about nudity on screen for Bridgeton’s latest installment, taking some creative control over the direction of intimate scenes. In Season 3 of Bridgerton, which is now up for streaming, the romance between Coughlan’s Penelope and Colin Bridgerton finally unfolds, which was being anticipated from the start. This time, the actors haven’t shied away from the steamy scenes, as Coughlan says that she even asked for certain moments and lines to be included in the script.

Nicola Coughlan says nude scenes empowering

Coughlan told the Stylist that she worked closely with Bridgerton’s intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot to bring the scripts out to life aptly, specifically asking for certain moments to be included. "There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest ‘f--- you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering," she revealed, adding that this could be the moments that she looks back on when she grows older.

About nudity, the Derry Girls alum said that it was not odd since she not only consented to it but "drove" it as well.

Coughlan had earlier told PEOPLE magazine that the intimate scenes were very real this season, calling them “grounded.” “They get to be intimate together in a very real and beautiful way, and I think that's what makes it so affecting,” she told the outlet. The romance between the two has been brewing slowly for the past 2 seasons, and it is about time that the two take the lead and tell their story. Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton on the show, says that there has always been an underlying question of will-they-won’t-they with the characters. “And people have obviously wanted them to get to the point that we're getting to now, so I guess it was always in the back of our minds,” he adds.



Details about Bridgerton Season 3

Season 3 will be put out on Netflix in two parts. The first part including the first four episodes, is now up on the streamer, while part 2 drops on June 13. Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, the duo who played Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton in the previous season, make a return to reprise their roles as newlyweds. Unfortunately, the same won't be true for season 1 leads Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, who played Daphne Bridgerton and Simon, the Duke of Hastings.

Alongside the Penelope-Colin romance arc, viewers would see developments outside the romance, including Penelope's friendship with Eloise Bridgerton.

