Nicola Coughlan Shares Sweet Bridgerton Moments She Captured Using Film Camera Luke Newton Gifted Her; See Here

Lady Whistledown has picked up a new hobby thanks to Luke Newton.

Nicola Coughlan is making memories with her Bridgerton co-stars. The 37-year-old Irish actress has found a new skill in photography, sharing an adorable set of pictures from the set. The credit goes to her castmate, who’s also her love interest on the Netflix period series set in the Regency era, Luke Newton.

Nicola Coughlan shares pictures she took using Luke Newton's gift

Coughlan shared a “Bridgerton on Film” Instagram carousel on Tuesday, June 18. The photo used as the cover portrayed Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan on set together, with her head resting on his shoulder.

Polin (a blend of Nicola Coughlan's Penelope and Luke Newton's Colin) are seen donning their wedding outfits in the photograph. Fans swiftly praised these photos in the comments section. One person humorously said they would tell their children these were their grandparents.

In the post, she mentioned gaining a new skill, saying she had taken countless beautiful shots and was still learning. She also appreciated the camera given to her as a gift by Newton. Beyond being close coworkers, they are also very good friends in real life, as the stars have mentioned in multiple interviews.

Nicola captioned the post, "Bridgerton on Film. Still learning so they’re not all amazing but lots of beautiful memories. Camera the best gift from Luke Newton."

Fans react to POLIN crumbs as Nicola Coughlan shares new Bridgerton photos

Several cast and crew members were featured in this upload, where fans shouted "POLIN FOREVER." Netflix commented, "literally sobbing." On comparing Claudia Jessie's infectious laughter in real life to one of the photos of her, another fan commented, "I can HEAR Claudia’s laugh just by seeing this picture."

Nicola's post comprises behind-the-scenes snaps of her Featherington sister and brother-in-law, played by Lorn Macdonald and Harriet Cains. Jessica Madsen, who plays Cressida Cowper, could not help but shower the post with emojis.

The post uniquely captures the Bridgerton Season 3 sea of stars, including Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, who are Kanthony (Kate Sharma + Anthony Bridgerton), Will Tilston and Florence Hunt, who play the youngest Bridgerton siblings, the Kilmartins played by Victor Alli and Hannah Dodd, Lady Violet Bridgerton i.e. Ruth Gemmell, Luke Newton and more.

