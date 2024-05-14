Nicola Coughlan Talks About Steamy Scenes With Costar Luke Newton For Bridgerton Season 3; 'I'm Super Proud'

Nicola Coughlan is set for her big release with Bridgerton Season 3 on Netflix. While promoting the project, the actress opened up about being intimidated by filming the steamy scenes with her series’ co-actor, Luke Newton.

Coughlan will be reviving her character of Penelope Featherington from the previous seasons of Bridgerton and will find herself in love with Colin, played by Newton. Meanwhile, during the premiere, Coughlan also spoke about how her character will deal with her friendship with Elois.

Nicola Coughlan’s comments on filming intimate scenes with Luke Newton

The Bridgerton series has been adapted from the books of the same name, and the readers might be aware of the love angle between Featherington and Colin. For fans of the fictional couple, Coughlan described the third season as steamy. During the red carpet event of the show, the Irish actress spoke at length about filming the intimate scenes with Newton.

The Barbie star said, "I was intimated at first, then super happy to read them, super thrilled when we filmed them, and even more thrilled when I watched them." She further added, "They were even better than I expected 'cause they're beautiful. They're funny, they're smart, they're sexy, they're suspenseful... they're everything; I'm super proud."

Additionally, Newton joined the conversation, comparing Featherington and Colin’s relationship to Ross and Rachel’s from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Speaking to the media portal, The Cut actor claimed, “They’re perfect for each other, but it never quite works out. There’s always some sort of obstacle, and that’s what we really explore this season. It’s not only Colin that doesn’t see what’s right in front of him, there’s an obstacle for both of [the characters] at all times. So it’s really complicated.”

Penelope Featherington and Elois Bridgerton’s friendship in the upcoming season

In an interview with Deadline, Coughlan shared insights into what fans could expect of Featherington and Elois Bridgerton in the upcoming season. The ladies will fall for the same man, making the relationships complicated. The Big Mood actress revealed that the season will explore a new angle in friendship and compare it with her real life.

Nicola shared, “Julia Quinn says that one of her favorite love stories in the show is Penelope and Eloise, and it’s mine too.”

Continuing on the same lines, she said, “She has two great loves in her life. And certainly in my life, my female friends have been some of my biggest love stories. They’re the people that mean so much to me and they are so much the reason you are who you are.”

Bridgerton season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix starting May 16.

