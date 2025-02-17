Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington Part of Bridgerton Season 4? Here’s What We Know After First Look

On February 14, 2025, Netflix shared the first sneak peek of Bridgerton season 4, giving fans a thrilling glimpse into the new season. The trailer includes some exciting behind-the-scenes moments and features returning stars like Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha.

Fans will also catch a few notable appearances from Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, sparking even more curiosity about her role in the upcoming season.

Penelope Featherington plays a key role in Bridgerton season 4. The trailer shows Penelope in two significant scenes. She is first seen standing in front of a mirror with her husband, Colin Bridgerton, and later at a masquerade ball beside Queen Charlotte. Fans will be pleased to know that both Penelope and Colin (Luke Newton) will return for this season alongside other familiar faces.

The fourth season shifts its focus to Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the second son of the Bridgerton family. In line with Netflix's official logline, Bridgerton season 4 will explore Benedict's journey as he hesitates to settle down despite his elder and younger brothers' marriages.

However, Benedict's views change when he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball. Thompson described the storyline as a "twist on Cinderella," offering a mix of magic, romance, and relatability.

Season 4 will also see the return of Kate and Anthony Bridgerton, the fan-favorite couple from season 2. Showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed their comeback during the Bridgerton: Season of Love 2025 Fan Event, revealing that both Johnny Bailey and Simone Ashley will reprise their roles. Fans can expect to see more of their marital bliss and a glimpse of their baby.

Season 4 will adapt Julia Quinn's third novel, An Offer from a Gentleman (2001), focusing on the romance between Benedict and Sophie Baek. The role of Sophie will be played by Yerin Ha, who is set to bring a fresh dynamic to the beloved world of Bridgerton.

Filming for the season began in September 2024 and is scheduled to wrap up in April 2025. Although Netflix has not set an official release date, Bridgerton season 4 is expected to premiere in 2026.