Nicola Peltz pours out her heart in emotional note amid rumours of feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham

Amid rumours of a strained relationship between Nicola Peltz and her newlywed husband's mother Victoria Beckham, the actress took to Instagram to share an emotional note alongside snaps of herself in a vulnerable state. Peltz tied the knot in a star-studded wedding with Brooklyn Beckham back in April but recently rumours about Peltz and Victoria are on the rise while the actress' post only fanned the flames.

On Friday, Peltz posted snaps of herself crying in bed though she did not address the rumours, she did mention how her parents have taught her not to give people the power to bring her down. Peltz wrote, "Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry."

She went on to add, "We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me."

Previously, Page Six reported that Victoria and Nicola were struggling in a "cold war." The source claimed, "They can’t stand each other and don’t talk. The build-up to the wedding was horrendous."

