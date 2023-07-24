Nicola Peltz sends love on Selena Gomez’s 31st birthday; A heartfelt tribute to her ‘soul sister’

Nicola Peltz Beckham, the 28-year-old actress, took to Instagram to celebrate her dear friend Selena Gomez on her 31st birthday. Sharing a heartwarming photo featuring Gomez and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, Peltz Beckham expressed her deep affection for the singer, referring to her as her "soul sister."

A soulful bond between Nicola Peltz Beckham and Selena Gomez

In her Instagram post, Nicola Peltz Beckham referred to Selena Gomez as her "soul sister" and conveyed her profound love for her friend. The post captured the trio lying side by side, showcasing their strong bond and friendship. Nicola wrote "Happy birthday to my soul sister selenagomez I love you more than you know. I am so blessed to have you by my side in this life thank you for being such a beautiful light in this world I hope your day is so perfect and all your wishes come true".

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez shares adorable pic with sister Gracie, says 'She's cooler than I'll ever be'

Cherished memories between Nicola Peltz Beckham and Selena Gomez

The gallery of pictures shared by Gomez earlier included snapshots of the trio enjoying drinks and getting ready for New Year's Eve. The close-knit group had previously playfully referred to themselves as a "throuple" and expressed their mutual admiration and love.

Recalling the first meeting with Gomez, Nicola Peltz Beckham described their instant connection during an event in September. Their friendship grew stronger, and Peltz Beckham praised Gomez's kind and compassionate nature, expressing her love and gratitude for having her in her life. Nicola said "I think we speak the same love language. We never really go out in L.A. We're always working or with the dogs. The best moments are just like when you don't have to do anything. You can just be with the people you love, and it makes me so happy, but I'm also such a homebody."

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez to join Rihanna in billionaire club; singer’s net worth likely to shoot up to $800 miliion

Nicola Peltz Beckham and Selena Gomez's bond goes beyond typical friendships, with the two actresses considering each other as "soul sisters." Their shared love language and mutual support have strengthened their relationship, making them inseparable companions. As Nicola Peltz Beckham commemorates Gomez's birthday, the heartfelt tribute exemplifies the enduring and cherished friendship between the two talented stars.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez flaunts her curves in brown swimsuit with BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham; See pictures inside