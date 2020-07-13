Nicola Peltz wears future mother in law Victoria Beckham’s design in her engagement pic with Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham’s new fiancee Nicola Peltz chose one of her future mum-in-law’s designs for her engagement photograph. Scroll down to see Victoria Beckham’s response to the engagement.

Nicola Peltz recently got engaged to Beckham offspring Brooklyn Beckham. On Saturday, the Bates Motel alum and Brooklyn announced the exciting and special news on both their Instagram accounts. While the world of entertainment just learned about their engagement, the 21-year-old photographer revealed he popped the big question nearly two weeks ago. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," Brooklyn wrote on, alongside a romantic portrait of him and his soon-to-be bride. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

Additionally, the 25-year-old actress took to social media to share the happy news. "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world," she expressed. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you, Harper, for this pic."

The engagement photo posted by Brooklyn and Nicola—which was taken by Harper Beckham—not only showed off the actress' gorgeous diamond ring but her dazzling yellow dress. The 25-year-old star's sunny design was made by none other than her future mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

On her 21-year-old son and the Transformers star's engagement, Victoria had nothing but sweet things to say. "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness," the fashion mogul wrote on Instagram. "We all love you both so much." To which Nicola commented, "I love you so so much, Victoria. I'm the luckiest girl."

While it's still too early to know what the couple's wedding plans entail (and if Nicola will wear a VB bridal gown), the newly engaged pair are surrounded by the best in the business. It's been six months since Brooklyn and Nicola made their romance Instagram official. The two began sharing posts about each other back in January 2020.

Share your comment ×