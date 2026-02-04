Nicola Peltz’s Father Nelson REACTS to Son-in-Law Brooklyn Beckham’s Rant Against Parents: ‘Haven’t Noticed…’

The Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola Peltz and David Beckham-Victoria Beckham feud is getting bigger by the day. One party that has stayed silent so far is the billionaire Peltz family, who seems not to want to involve themselves in the Beckhams’ business. The actress’s father, Nelson Peltz, was recently asked to comment on the ongoing public row, and he reacted with a mostly similar take about wanting to keep his personal life private. However, he also expressed his support to his daughter and son-in-law, showing just whose side he is on.

Nelson Peltz reacts to Brooklyn Beckham’s rant against his mum and dad, accusing them of ‘controlling’ his life

As reported by TMZ, the 83-year-old was chatting with the media at a Q&A session at the WSJ Invest Live event in West Palm Beach, Florida, when he was asked about his daughter’s in-laws. Sharing a brief response, he expressed his wish to keep all things confidential, "My advice is to stay the h-ll out of the press." The businessman has rarely made his family life public and has stuck to his work and building an empire.

He also showcased how he has a funny bone amid all the mess by saying, "Has my family been in the press lately? I haven't noticed at all." While this does not indicate that things have smoothed over for the bunch, it shows that Nelson Peltz will not make things public, unlike his son-in-law, Brooklyn Beckham, who shared a lengthy 6-page note alleging his family of trying to drive a wedge between him and his wife, Nicola Peltz, and denouncing any plans to reconcile with them.

At the end of the day, the powerful investor shared his continued support for his ‘great’ child and her partner, wishing them to have a "long, happy marriage together." The same emotion was not shared by David Beckham, who reacted to the controversy by saying that his kid was making a ‘mistake’ and wanted to let him do so. Spice Girl Victoria is yet to pass any comment on the fiasco, choosing the high road instead.

