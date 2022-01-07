Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata expecting their first child; Soon to be parents are 'elated'

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata are expecting their first child. A spokesman for the couple revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that the pair is expecting their first child together. However, Cage is already the father of two kids from prior marriages, Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31. "The parents-to-be are elated!" adds the representative.

Cage, 57, married his wife in a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on February 16, last year, to commemorate his late father's birthday. "It's true, and we are very happy," he told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. While Cage was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland in Shiga, Japan, the pair met through mutual friends. The couple walked the red carpet at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year celebration in West Hollywood the following month.

However, as per US Weekly, The National Treasure actor had already been married four times before marrying Shibata in Las Vegas. He married Patricia Arquette in 1995 and divorced her six years later. Cage married Lisa Marie Presley for 107 days in 2002 before divorcing her in November of that year. In May 2004, the procedures were declared final. Three months later, in northern California, the Oscar winner married Alice Kim. They welcomed their son Kal-El, now 16, in October 2005 and divorced nearly a decade later. In 2016, the former couple formalised their divorce.

The Ghost Rider star married Erika Koike in Las Vegas in March 2019, but the couple filed for divorce four days later. Their divorce was finalised in June of 2019.

