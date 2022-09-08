Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata welcome their first child together; Baby daughter's name revealed

Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are now parents to a baby girl. The couple welcomed their first child together on September 7 as reported by People. After confirming his wife's pregnancy in January this year, Cage has now become a parent for the third time with his newborn daughter. The actor is already a father to sons, Weston and Kal-El.

As reported by People, it was confirmed by Cage's reps that Shibata has welcomed a baby girl in a statement that said, "Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter. Mother and daughter are doing fine." The name of their daughter has also been revealed as August Francesca Coppola Cage. The actor had previously revealed the gender of the baby during a talk show appearance.