Nicolas Cage to feature as Tiger King's Joe Exotic in a scripted TV series of eight episodes

National Treasure actor Nicolas Cage will soon be featuring in a television series in which he will be portraying the role of Joe Exotic from Tiger King. This will be his first ever television role.

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has given stellar performances in multiple hit movies including National Treasure and Ghost Rider. The actor is now all set to make his debut in the Television industry. Yes, you heart it right. The Leaving Las Vegas actor will be portraying the role of none other than Joe Exotic himself on whose life the Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is based. This will be a scripted television series that will be divided into eight episodes.

The aforesaid series is based on an article by Leif Reigstad which is titled Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild. The fact that Nicolas Cage will be featuring in the series has excited all his fans who are waiting eagerly to witness him playing his first ever television role. The Netflix series Tiger King has been grabbing a lot of headlines for some time and is also gripped in multiple controversies too.

As per a report by Variety, the television series will be produced by CBS and Imagine Television Studios. According to various sources, the series will chronicle the life of Joe Exotic and the circumstances which eventually made him a well-known zookeeper. It will also showcase his struggles and fights to keep the wildlife park open. Talking about the original series, it premiered on 20th March, 2020 and has been a talk of the town since then.

Check out the trailer of the Netflix series below:

