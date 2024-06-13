Nicolas Cage, Giancarlo Esposito And Andy Garcia To Star In The Prince? Here's What Report Says

The Prince is a new drama directed by Cameron Van Hoy and scripted by David Mamet, an Oscar nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner. Scott Haze stars in the film alongside Nicolas Cage, J.K. Simmons, Giancarlo Esposito, and Andy Garcia who are all big names in cinema.

An overview of the theme

Parker the addict is our main character here. His journey through addiction to recovery is explored in The Prince. Haze played Parker but this has not been confirmed. Rumors say that he might have played someone like Hunter Biden whose father happens to be Joe Biden; the current president of America.

Hunter Biden documented his struggles with addiction in “Beautiful Things” which was published last year. Another incidence would be when he was found guilty recently on three different felonies related to a gun purchase that happened back in 2018.

In a recent interview, David Mamet suggested as much when he mentioned that it had come about as a result of Sound of Freedom producers approaching him with this idea or concept. The playwright further clarified that though The Prince’s character may resemble Hunter Biden, there’s no connection between them.

The team’s enthusiasm over this project comes from Cameron Van Hoy’s declaration that he will be working on it together with Mamet contributing its script. Writing credits go to David Mamet while Scott Haze plays the lead role.

Other casting

Scott Haze: Known for Old Henry, Minari, and the upcoming Horizon: An American Saga.

Nicolas Cage: Recently seen at Cannes with The Surfer and set to star in Longlegs.

J.K. Simmons: Known for Whiplash and appearing in Juror #2 and SNL 1975.

Giancarlo Esposito: Stars in AMC’s Parish and upcoming Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World.

Andy Garcia: Recently in Father of the Bride and set for Eenie Meanie and Landman.

At the backstage

Among the producers are Haze, Van Hoy, Jo Henriquez, Lije Sarki alongside Sean Wolfington who is recognized for being behind Sound of Freedom. Executive producers include John Devaney, CJ Kirvan, and Jose Luiz Zapata.

David Mamet, who brought us films like Glengarry Glen Ross and Wag the Dog, has co-written this project. His other works included a memoir called Everywhere an Oink Oink and The Penitent .

Director's note

Cameron Van Hoy also wrote, directed and produced Flinch in 2021 so he is happy to be helming this one as well. Working with such cast members is always a dream come true to him as he brings alive a wildly original screenplay by Mamet.

In an interview with Deadline, Van Hoy stated, “It’s amazing to work with David Mamet on this wildly original screenplay. Collaborating with him, Academy Award winners Nicolas Cage and J.K. Simmons, along with Giancarlo Esposito, Andy Garcia, and my dear friend and collaborator Scott Haze, is a dream.”

Therefore the audience can’t wait for The Prince to start shooting after its powerful narrative that will be brought to life by an outstanding team.

