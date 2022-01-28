Nicolas Cage opens up on being happily married to fifth wife Riko Shibata: I got it right this time

Looks like Nicolas Cage has found the one. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 58-year-old Pig actor was asked to pick his top three favourite things in life, and he chose his wife Riko Shibata first and foremost. The couple, who married on February 16, 2021, are expecting their first child together, Cage's third.

As per PEOPLE, Shibata, 27, is the fifth wife of the Oscar winner. He married Patricia Arquette in April 1995, and their divorce was finalised in 2001; he married Lisa Marie Presley in August 2002, and filed for divorce three months later, though their divorce wasn't finalised until May 2004; he married Alice Kim in 2004, and their divorce was finalised in 2016; he married Erika Koike in March 2019, and their divorce was finalised in June 2019.

"I'm really happily married. I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time," he said as per PEOPLE. Cage and Shibata married last February 16 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas in a "very small and intimate wedding" to commemorate his late father's birthday. "It's true, and we're happy," he said in a statement at the time. While Cage was shooting Prisoners of the Ghostland in Shiga, Japan, the pair met via mutual acquaintances.

The pair then posed for their first-ever joint magazine cover for Flaunt magazine, which was released in October 2021. The following month, the two hit the red carpet at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year celebration in West Hollywood. Interestingly, Cage and Shibata first appeared on the red carpet in July, during the opening of Cage's film Pig.

