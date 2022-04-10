Nicolas Cage reveals THIS character is his dream role; Shares his most challenging acting job yet

Recently, Nicolas Cage took to Reddit and participated in an Ask Me Anything on the platform. The actor shared intricacies about his career and answered some fan questions in honour of his upcoming movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The action-comedy is set to premiere on April 15 and casts Cage beside Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Lily Mo Sheen and more.

During the AMA, via Comicbook, the Ghost Rider actor mentioned his favourite movie he has starred in, revealed that he would like to make a Face/Off sequel and also shared that he wanted David Lynch to appear in his upcoming release. A fan in the crowd asked about Cage's dream role and the actor revealed that there indeed was a role he had always wanted to play, "I would like to play Jules Verne's Captain Nemo because of the character's love of the ocean I share that with him," replied Cage.

For those unversed, the character of Captain Nemo was first brought to the big screen in 1954 in the movie Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, since then there have been many adaptations of the story by Jules Verne as remarked by Cage. Many actors have previously tried their hand at the role including James Mason, Herbert Lom, Patrick Stewart, Naseeruddin Shah, and Ben Cross.

As for his upcoming action-comedy, Cage is portraying a version of himself in the movie with Pedro Pascal essaying the role of Cage's superfan who is a billionaire and hires Cage to come to his birthday party. During his Reddit visit, the actor revealed that playing Nicolas Cage has been his most challenging role yet.

