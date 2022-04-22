Nicolas Cage reveals he and wife Riko Shibata are expecting a baby girl; Announces the name they have chosen

Nicolas Cage and his new wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together and during his appearance on Kelly Clarkson's talk show recently, the actor revealed the gender of the baby. Sharing the exciting news, he revealed that he's all set to be a girl dad soon as he proudly announced on Clarkson's show, "I'm gonna have a little girl."

Nicolas Cage who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent made a rare talk show appearance in nearly 14 years. Speaking to Kelly Clarkson, the actor revealed his excitement about becoming a father again as he excitedly quipped, "I'm gonna announce some big news for everybody -- I'm gonna have a little girl." Not only that, but Cage also went on to reveal the baby name that he and his wife have already picked out.

Revealing how their daughter's name will have a connection to his favourite song ever written, The Beatles' Across the Universe off their 1970 album Let It Be and also his father's name, August Coppola, Cage announced the chosen name on the talk show. He said, "Her name is gonna be Lennon Auggie. I'm gonna call her Lenny for short."

Nicolas and Riko Shibata tied the knot last year in Las Vegas. The actor who already is a father to sons, Weston Cage Coppola and Kal-El Cage from his previous marriages to Christina Fulton and Alice Kim also spoke about being excited to finally become a girl dad as he called the "biggest adventure" of his life.

