Nicolas Cage REVEALS he begged his uncle Francis Ford Coppola for a role in Godfather 3

Actor Nicolas Cage has confessed that he urged his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola, to cast him in The Godfather Part III. Cage has been in a slew of films throughout the years, some critically lauded and others not so much.

Cage has the wonderful fortune of being related to Coppola, in addition to his extensive acting history and Oscar success. Coppola has established himself as one of the best directors of all time over the years. This was especially true throughout the 1970s, when he was responsible for critically praised films such as The Conversation, The Godfather Parts 1&2, and Apocalypse Now. According to IndieWire, if Uncle Francis had viewed things differently, the cast of Coppola's The Godfather: Part III would have been a bit different.

During a recent actors' roundtable session, Cage told the somewhat embarrassing story of how he asked Coppola to cast him as Vincent Mancini, the grown-up son of James Caan's Sonny role. Unfortunately for Cage, Coppola was not convinced that his nephew was the proper man for the job. He recalled as per Screenrant, "So Uncle [Francis Ford Coppola] was doing ‘Godfather III,’ and I said, ‘I really think I ought to be in your movie, Uncle. I really think it’s a good idea if you would cast me. I think I could play this part."

However, Coppola seems to have made the correct decision in the end, as the part went to Garcia, who went on to get an Oscar nomination for his performance. Cage may feel upset that he was not placed in a picture directed by his uncle, but Coppola appears to have made the correct decision, since Garcia was one of the bright points in the film.

