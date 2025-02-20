Nicolas Cage's Ex-Wife Sues Actor Over Year-Old Alleged Attack by Their Son That Caused Claimant 'Severe’ Injuries

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of substance and physical abuse.

Nicolas Cage’s ex-wife is suing him for allegedly enabling their son to attack her nearly a year ago. On February 19, People magazine obtained court documents in which Christina Fulton alleged that the Ghost Rider actor ignored their son Weston Coppola Cage's mental health issues.

She claimed that Cage’s carelessness enabled their son to carry out the attack. The incident that Fulton refers to allegedly began with verbal abuse between her and Weston in April 2024. The argument quickly escalated, leading to a physical altercation.

At the time, Fulton did not confirm the alleged verbal dispute between her and her son. Instead, she claimed that Weston was going through a “mental health crisis” and that she was insisting he get the help he needed.

In July of that same year, Weston was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and was later released on bond. It wasn’t until after his arrest that the Lucinda's Spell actress claimed she had been “brutally assaulted” during their altercation. She further emphasized that it was “imperative” for Weston to receive professional help.

Now, nearly a year after the incident, Fulton has dragged Cage into the legal matter. In her latest lawsuit, she alleged that the Longlegs actor, whom she married in 1995 and divorced in 2001, failed to intervene and ensure their son received the help he “desperately” needed.

She also alleged that the Con Air actor drinks alcohol with Weston despite being aware of his history of substance abuse. Furthermore, she claimed that Cage has repeatedly bailed Weston out of jail, even when he was guilty of the charges against him.

Cage allegedly paid for his son’s Los Angeles condo, which, according to Fulton, fueled Weston’s “reckless” lifestyle. This lawsuit comes nearly a year after Weston allegedly attacked Fulton in his condo building's elevator, lobby, and parking lot, causing her “severe and life-threatening injuries," as stated in the lawsuit.