10 Best Nicole Kidman movies to add to your queue

Since Nicole Kidman's cinematic debut in 1983, Kidman's films have grown in popularity and commercial success. But what is it about the actress that makes her movies so compelling to watch? Her filmography features a wide variety of diverse genres, including musicals, comedies, and horror films.

The Australian actress consistently pushes herself to be the highlight of the group, and spectators can always count on her to deliver a captivating and distinctive performance. Her films are all unique, and she frequently chooses to participate in projects that are completely dissimilar to what she has previously done.

Here are the top Nicole Kidman movies:

10. Genius (2016)

Genius is a compelling drama about the tangled connection between renowned book editor Maxwell Perkins and novelist Thomas Wolfe, played by Colin Firth and Jude Law respectively, while not being Kidman's most well-known or recognized film to date.

The movie is based on a factual story, or at the very least, true characters. Authors like Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald were discovered by Perkins, a real editor who flourished in the 19th century. In the movie, Firth portrays him admirably, and Kidman's supporting role as Wolfe's lover also merits commendation.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Starring: Colin Firth, Jude Law, Nicole Kidman

Directed by: Michael Grandage

9. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Based on Arthur Schnitzler's 1926 novella "Dream Story," Stanley Kubrick's classic suspense film Eyes Wide Shut follows Tom Cruise's character Bill Hartford as he tries to join a secret masked society to restore the enchantment of his failing marriage.

Similar to Schnitzler's original story, the movie has a lot to say about what marriage, love, and human connections are like. Kubrick's precise and thoughtful direction elevates all of these topics. In the movie, the real-life couple Kidman and Cruise have terrific chemistry and both give outstanding performances.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Starring: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Todd Field

Directed by: Stanley Kubrick

8. Far and Away (1992)

Another Cruise/Kidman romance drama from the 1990s Far and Away focuses on the romance of Joseph and Shannon, two Irish immigrants living in America. The movie, which is set in the deep south of the 1890s, combines aspects of romance and Western genres.

Naturally, Kidman and Cruise play off each other wonderfully throughout the movie, and the relationship between their characters is quite intriguing and believable. The plot is based on the experiences of these characters, continually emphasizing their close relationship and inherent flaws.

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Starring: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Thomas Gibson

Directed by: Ron Howard

7. To Die For (1995)

To Die For, a comedy/drama based on the life of Pamela Smart, stars Nicole Kidman alongside Matt Dillon and Joaquin Phoenix. The movie demonstrates that Suzanne, a woman played by Nicole Kidman, will do practically anything to fulfill her ambition of becoming a newscaster.

Gus Van Sant, who directed the movie, was more known in the 1990s for his somber dramas like My Own Private Idaho and Good Will Hunting, so it came as a bit of a surprise when it turned out to be one of the best mockumentary comedy ever. The best part of the movie is undoubtedly Kidman's hilariously warped portrayal of Suzanne.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Matt Dillon, Joaquin Phoenix

Directed by: Gus Van Sant

6. Dead Calm (1989)

In Dead Calm, Kidman plays Rae Ingram, a girl who has a frightening holiday experience that leads to a kidnapping, a shattered marriage, and a moment in her life from which she will never recover. Many consider it to be among the best psychological thrillers of the time, and it was one of the final movies Kidman worked on in Australia.

Sam Neill portrays her husband John Ingram in the movie opposite Kidman, and their relationship is very tense and complicated. This intricate relationship is made into something completely engrossing and intriguing, which doubles the enjoyment of watching the movie.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Sam Neill, Billy Zane

Directed by: Phillip Noyce

5. Lion (2016)

Saroo Brierly, played by Dev Patel in the moving biographical film Lion, sets out on a journey to find his family after being estranged from them as a small child. In a very moving supporting role, Kidman portrays his adoptive mother Sue.

Patel's performance in Lion was something of a breakthrough role for him; up until that time, his best-known appearances were as a young child in the Best Picture-winning film Slumdog Millionaire and the British cult comedy Skins. In Lion, the actor does a terrific job, and his journey is guaranteed to appeal to audiences of all types.

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Starring: Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara

Directed by: Garth Davis

4. The Hours (2002)

Three ladies who are looking for deep significance in their life are the main characters of The Hours. Virginia Woolf, a writer, is one of these ladies, while the other two are futuristic women who find comfort in the lines of her book "Mrs. Dalloway."

The movie has a lot to say about gender and independence while also conveying a significant tale in a wholly original and distinctive manner. The biographical tale of one legendary woman is seamlessly woven with the fictional tale of two contemporary women searching for meaning.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Starring: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore

Directed by: Stephen Daldry

3. The Beguiled (2017)

The Beguiled, a film by Sofia Coppola, depicts the tale of a wounded Civil War soldier who is adopted by a pupil at an all-girls boarding school. The man's arrival, though, causes a rush of lust, desire, and envy among the schoolgirls.

Kidman portrays Martha Farnsworth, the school's headmistress, and gives an incredibly dramatic and distinctive performance that perfectly fits the film's suspenseful and gothic tone. Every actor gives their absolute best to this intensely personal subject, making it a movie unlike any other.

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning

Directed by: Sofia Coppola

2. Moulin Rouge! (2001)

The romantic relationship between cabaret diva Satine and English poet Christian is the subject of the Baz Luhrmann-directed musical Moulin Rouge! Unsurprisingly, the movie is set at the Moulin Rouge, the biggest cabaret venue in Paris.

The movie is frequently cited as one of the best cinematic musicals of the 2000s, probably as a result of its unrelenting commitment to style and flair. A gripping connection and realistic people are at the center of this incredibly glossy and joyful movie, which combines vivid colors and polished photography to convey its story.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo

Directed by: Baz Luhrmann

1. The Others (2001)

Nicole Kidman plays distraught mother Grace Stewart as she relocates her two children into a supposedly haunted mansion in Jersey in one of her earliest horror performances. One of the key horror movies of the 2000s, The Others revived the supernatural subgenre after a brief lull in the 1990s.

Kidman has a superb performance as the lead, expertly expressing the fear and dread of having to defend your kids from what appears to be a terrible evil spirit. The film, which never gives the audience a chance to catch their breath, is now well-known for its shocking third-act twist.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston, Fionnula Flanagan

Directed by: Alejandro Amenábar

That only applies to the large screen. In recent years, Kidman has performed exceptionally well in several high-profile television programs, earning a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for "The Undoing" and winning an Emmy for her nuanced performance in "Big Little Lies." In addition to her four Oscar nominations so far, Kidman has also received ten nominations for Golden Globe movies and nine Screen Actors Guild nominations.

