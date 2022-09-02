Nicole Kidman flaunts the Tiktok trending Jellyfish haircut

Popularized by Tiktok the "jellyfish haircut," was just another fleeting social media trend that would have eventually passed like others. Until Nicole Kidman decided to break the internet with her latest pictures flaunting her new look. Not only did she renew interest in this unique hairstyle she made it mainstream. The latest pictures from Perfect magazine spread feature Nicole Kidman in a blunt haircut that beautifully frames her face paired with the rest of her long and straight hair falling towards her torso.

What is Jellyfish haircut?

The jellyfish haircut is a unique haircut that was trending on TikTok. It is basically a short bob for the front hairs along with longer layers underneath to give a globular mushroom-like top. It’s called the jellyfish cut because the final look weirdly resembles the head of a jellyfish and the lengthier and longer lower section resembles the creature's flowing tentacles.

As far as experimental haircuts go, the jellyfish definitely gets points for abundant creativity. After wolf hair and octopus cut, the jellyfish hair is the new go-to cut.

Nicole Kidman’s Haircut

Nicole Kidman received the unique but iconic hairstyle for the Perfect Magazine photoshoot by Evanie Frausto. Frausto claims he didn't aim for a jellyfish cut but admits that the resemblance is uncanny. After all, it's this resemblance of the dual-length cut that helped this TikTok trend resurface.

With Hollywood stars incorporating the bits and pieces of the weird girl aesthetic, the definition of mainstream beauty certainly seems to be expanding. Who would have thought jellyfish would be a mascot of a reigning beauty phenomenon? But, believe it or not, the Jellyfish haircut is everywhere. Thanks to Kidman!

