Nicole Kidman admits 'crying' after Oscar nomination news; REVEALS her daughters' reaction

Nicole Kidman burst into tears after discovering she had been nominated for an Academy Award on Tuesday. The 54-year-old actress is competing for Best Actress in Being the Ricardos for her depiction of comedy television queen Lucille Ball, alongside Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

Kidman described the moment she found out she was in the running for the Oscars on Thursday's edition of The View. She said as per PEOPLE, "We had come back from (her native) Australia; we were jet-lagged." "My kids, my husband (Keith Urban) and I were having breakfast, and I thought the next morning was when they were announcing the nominations, so I was not aware," she continued. "And suddenly I get a FaceTime call and my kids are like, 'Your phone's going [off] — someone's FaceTiming you, Mom. And I pick it up and they go, 'You've just been nominated for an Oscar,' " Kidman said.

The Oscar winner for The Hours (2002) claimed she started crying when she received the news because there's so much emotion linked to the project. Her girls, on the other hand, quickly burst through the cloud. Nicole added as per PEOPLE, "My kids are looking at me like, 'Wow, congrats, Mom. Anyway, we're gonna be late, we gotta get going,' " Kidman said. While preparing to play Ball, the Big Little Lies actor claimed that her family served as her "audience," providing constructive critique.

Meanwhile, Kidman's nomination is her fifth, after nominations for The Hours, Moulin Rouge! (2001), Rabbit Hole (2010), and Lion (2016). Kidman has previously won a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture drama for her performance in Being the Ricardos. She is also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for best actress in a motion film. The 94th Academy Awards will be place on Sunday, March 27 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

