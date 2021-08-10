Nicole Kidman ADMITS going ‘bats**t crazy’ while filming Perfect Strangers; Recalls ‘ignoring’ people over THI

The Undoing alum Nicole Kidman recently opened up about her upcoming Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers. While promoting the highly-anticipated show, the 54-year-old Australian actress got candid on how she prepared for her role as Masha, saying that she was in character for the five months she worked on the show.

“I’d only respond as Masha,” Nicole said during a TCA panel, via Deadline. “I wanted a very calm healing energy to emanate all the time so I remember going over to people and sort of putting my hand on their heart, holding their hand, they would talk to me or use my name Nicole when I would completely ignore them.” Nicole also joked that she was “bats–t crazy” during that time.

Last year, after wrapping up her series The Undoing, Nicole opened up about her experience filming the thriller show. In a chat with actor Marc Maron on his podcast WTF With Marc Maron, the actress detailed her “disturbing” experience of filming. The experience could party be because of Nicole’s skill to “become” the characters she plays. The actress told Marc that while filming The Undoing, her personality once had a sense of “disquietness,” where she was uneasy and there was duress on who she was. Later during the chat, Nicole said that while several actors do train their bodies to know when they are acting, she believes it doesn’t really work for her. She added that when she leaves a set, she often isn’t able to sleep and doesn’t feel well. She said, “It’s that disturbing for me.”

