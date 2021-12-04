Nicole Kidman ADMITS her daughters are her ‘hardest critics’: They actually have no interest

Looks like Nicole Kidman’s young daughters have no interest in watching their mother on the big screen. The Australian actress said that her 13-year-old Sunday and 10-year-old Faith had yet to witness her highly anticipated Amazon film "Being the Ricardos."

“They actually have no interest right now,” Kidman, who plays Lucille Ball in the film, told Page Six at the Jazz at Lincoln Center premiere on Thursday. “I’m like, ‘You wanna come watch it?’ And they’re like, ‘No,'” the 54-year-old said, adding that the pair were her “hardest critics.” Kidman, who plays Desi Arnaz opposite Javier Bardem in the Aaron Sorkin-penned movie, claimed that she was originally excited to take on the part, but then she got "really terrified" and wondered, "Oh God, what have I said yes to?"

However, it looks that the "Moulin Rouge" diva was smart in overcoming her nerves. Her performance has received glowing reviews and is anticipated to earn her a sixth Oscar nomination. The most difficult aspect of impersonating the comedic legend, according to Kidman, was capturing her deep voice.

“It was hard,” she explained. “It was out of reach, I mean there were times when I was like, ‘I don’t think I’m going to get there, this is going to be like egg on my face.'” Kidman is also the mother of two children, Isabella and Connor, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Despite the Church of Scientology's advice that the two separate themselves from their mother, Kidman has previously raved over Isabella and Connor's achievements. Regardless of what Kidman's children say, we can't wait to watch the actress as Lucy in Being the Ricardos.