Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban wish their fans in an adorable New Year's video; WATCH

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban coupled up in a sweet New Year video for their fans. Check it out.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban wished their fans a Happy New Year with an adorable video. The two coupled up for the Instagram video taken on Keith‘s bus after his New Year’s Eve performance in Nashville. After thanking fans for showing up for his power-packed show, the 52-year-old country singer says to Nicole, “Baby girl, thank you for coming tonight to make it super special.” Standing alongside her husband, the actress, also 52, added that she had the best time.

“Happy New Year, everyone. 2020 here we come,” Kidman says in the video posted on Urban’s Insta feed. “Happy New Year, everybody, our blessings to all of you and your families. Be safe in 2020. We’ll see you very soon.” Urban added. On her own feed, Kidman posted a photo of herself at her husband’s show and wrote, “My favorite way to ring in the new year – watching @keithurban play in Nashville Wishing you all a wonderful 2020 xx.”

According to a report by Daily Mail, the Big Little Lies actress celebrated New Year's Eve by kissing Urban on stage after his concert. The age-defying actress sealed the end of 2019 by kissing Keith while they were surrounded by several others ringing in the new decade. Kidman donned a black coat paired with stockings, with a hint of her lacy black dress peeking out the bottom. Earlier on Christmas, the loved-up couple shared a kiss in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge to celebrate the holidays. Posting the picture on Instagram, Kidman wrote, “Sydney love.”

Read More