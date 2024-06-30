Nicole Kidman And Zac Efron Share What Their Romantic Comedy Was Originally Called; Find Out

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron’s new Netflix film A Family Affair had an R-rated title earlier, which kept the duo intrigued, leading them to sign the flick. While speaking to PEOPLE magazine about this recent rollout on the streamer, Kidman spilled "Originally, it had a different title."

What was A Family Affair's original title?

"It was called Motherf-----," Efron said as Kidman chimed in to quip that it was all beeped out. "Somehow that didn't make it onto the Netflix title," added the Big Little Eyes alum. But with such an eye-catching title, who could have said no to being its stars? "That made the script stay at the top of the pile, it's like, what on Earth could this be about?" Efron told the outlet.

The film sets up an unusual situation for Zara (Joey King), a young woman who accidentally discovers that her mother (Nicole Kidman) is having an affair with the former’s ex-boss. Things go into a spiral immediately Zara had never been fond of her boss, so she is apprehensive of this new bond between her mom and him. The events help Zara learn to accept the choices that her mom has made for herself, shining a light on the mother-daughter bond.

A Family Affair: Challenging rom-com norms

For a romantic comedy in the current space, A Family Affair does seem to reverse the norms. While saying that the genre has a “dearth” of films that challenge the unsaid norms in entertainment, Kidman said, "We’ve had it from way back with older men and younger women, that’s just always been the norm — it’s okay, it’s completely acceptable." She added that the industry has not had films “equivalent from all different viewpoints,” with a need for more women telling the stories.

As per Kidman, Efron, most noted for his role as Troy in Disney’s High School Musical, joined the project because he wanted to “have fun” and be there for King and Kidman. This is not the first time that the stars have been paired on the big screen, the duo also played lovers in 2012’s drama The Paperboy.

