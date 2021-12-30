Nicole Kidman calls out a 'sexist' interview question about her marriage with ex husband Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman is currently busy promoting her film, Being the Ricardos in which brings to the screen, the story of famed American TV personality Lucille Ball. The Aaron Sorkin film takes a look at Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz's marriage. While speaking about the same in a recent interview, Kidman was shocked to hear an interview question about her marriage with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

While speaking about how Being the Ricardos explores a marriage that doesn't have a happy ending, Kidman said, "This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really gorgeous. It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out. But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending", via The Guardian.

Although after this answer, Kidman was quizzed if by a journalist with "exquisite care" if she was referring to her marriage with Cruise. Disappointed by the question, Nicole then expressed her disregard for it and clarified that her answer had nothing to do with her former marriage. She then added, "And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.'"

Kidman and Cruise were married for 11 years, from 1990 until 2001. The duo also share two adopted children – Isabella and Connor. Not long ago, Nicole had spoken about why her marriage and split from Cruise was always under the public eye and received so much press attention and added that in her younger years, she was more open to answering questions about her private life but has over the years gotten more trepidatious.

