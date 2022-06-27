Nicole Kidman celebrates 16 years of marriage with hubby Keith Urban in wedding throwback post

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrating their sweet 16 together. Recently, Kidman took to Instagram to commemorate 16 years of her marriage to her husband Keith Urban. Likewise, Urban also used his social media to give his gorgeous wife a shout-out as he posted a selfie of the two together on an outing.

The 55-year-old actress uploaded a throwback shot of herself and Urban at their wedding back in 2006 where the couple is lighting a candle together seemingly after reciting their vows on the head of the aisle. In her caption, Kidman wrote, "Sweet XVI," she went on to add, "Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever." While penned a simple greeting in his caption which read, "HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY xxxxx." For those unversed, Kidman and Urban started their relationship in 2005 and subsequently tied the knot the following year in Sydney, Australia.

Check out Nicole Kidman's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the couple is parents to two daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11 though Kidman is also mother to her ex-husband Tom Cruise's children Isabella, 29, and Connor, 27. During her interviews, Kidman has been very open about her fabulous relationship with her current husband. Previously she went on CBS Mornings, via People, and raved about her relationship as she shared, "I met him later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me. That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me."

As for the groom, Urban has also gone on record to share how he has drastically changed after his relationship with Kidman. He mentioned how he has stopped dropping by at parties and has been trying to set a good example for their kids.

