Nicole Kidman Confirms She's Ready To Reunite With Sandra Bullock For Practical Magic Sequel: 'There's A Lot More To Tell...'

Nicole Kidman has finally confirmed that she will reprise her role as Gillian Owens in the upcoming sequel to the 1998 comedy film Practical Magic. Kidman recently shared that she and her original movie co-star Sandra Bullock, who played the role of Sally Owens, are set to reunite in the latest project.

The Oscar-winning actress also hinted that they have "found a way in" to the project, noting that there is much more to explore in the world of their iconic movie. Read on for further details.

Nicole Kidman confirms Practical Magic sequel alongside Sandra Bullock

Nicole Kidman is all set to return for the upcoming sequel to her 1998 cult classic movie Practical Magic alongside her co-star Sandra Bullock. Earlier this month, rumors of the sequel began after Warner Bros. Pictures reportedly hinted at a sequel to the film on their official TikTok account, as per USA Today.

The studio released a clip featuring the iconic 'midnight margaritas' scene from Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's original movie, captioning the video: "It's official... Practical Magic 2 is coming!"

Kidman has reportedly confirmed that she and Bullock will star in the forthcoming sequel after news broke out they were in talks to reunite for the project.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the legendary actress revealed that she and her co-star both "found a way in" to the movie, suggesting that there is more story to tell.

She said they both would reprise their respective roles in the movie, noting, "Yes, I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that's that."

The Dead Calm movie actress added, "There's a lot more to tell, which is why we go, 'OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this.'"

Does Practical Magic 2 have a release date?

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman co-starred in their 1998 film Practical Magic, based on the 1995 book by acclaimed novelist Alice Hoffman. The movie follows the Owens sisters, Sally and Gillian, who attempt a ritual to break their family's old curse that any man who falls in love with an Owens woman has died as a consequence.

Recently, rumors began that a sequel to Practical Magic is in the works, with Akiva Goldsman supposedly set to write the screenplay, as per People. However, Warner Bros. Pictures reportedly confirmed on June 11 that a sequel is indeed in 'development.'

The announcement was made via their official Instagram account, where they shared a scene from the original movie along with the caption, "It’s official! Practical Magic 2 is in development and coming soon."

Warner Bros. Pictures and Nicole Kidman, who will star in the upcoming movie, have already excited fans by reportedly confirming the sequel. However, there is no release date for the project, as the studio has confirmed it is currently in the development stage.

Meanwhile, Practical Magic (1998) is available for streaming on Prime Video.